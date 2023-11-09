Mary Millben demands Nitish's resignation over objectionable remarks on women, birth control

Patna, November 9
African-American origin actress and singer Mary Millben has demanded resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his distasteful remarks on women and birth control in the state Assembly.
"I firmly believe that a brave woman should come forward and declare herself as a candidate for the post of chief minister of Bihar," Millben said.
"If I were a citizen of India, I would move to Bihar and run for chief minister. I believe the BJP should empower a woman to lead Bihar. This would be the true sentiment of women empowerment and development in response."
"You the people of Bihar have the power to vote in a woman, to vote in a the change.... for such a time is this," she said.
Nitish, while speaking on the importance of education among women to control the population in the state, elaborated on how a woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. "The husband's acts lead to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar had said on Tuesday.
However, after his remark triggered a massive political row, Kumar apologised for it inside the assembly.
The Opposition members, however, continued their protest inside the House and demanded his resignation.
