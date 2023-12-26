Mask-up, follow COVID appropriate behaviour: Karnataka govt

PTI

Bengaluru, December 26

Wearing masks, not sending children with symptoms to schools, adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour like social distancing, seven days home isolation and leave for infected patients, are among the measures that have been decided by the Karnataka government’s cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus, amid a spike in cases and detection of JN.1 infections in the state.

It has also decided to administer ‘precautionary vaccine’ for the aged and those with comorbidities, to get 30,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine from the Centre for this purpose.

Detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued by the government soon, with the new year round the corner.

“Everyone is advised to wear masks, especially those above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities. Children with symptoms like cold and fever among others should not be sent to school and remain at home under watch. Also, get tested if required,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the cabinet sub-committee meeting on COVID, he said, the government is not imposing any restrictions on new year celebrations and gatherings, but there is a general advisory to wear masks at crowded places and observe COVID appropriate behaviour like social distancing, using disinfectants or hand wash.

“Those infected with COVID should remain in home isolation for a week if not required to be hospitalised. All those who undergo home isolation and are working in government and non-government sectors should be given mandatory casual leave for a week, while those hospitalised should be given special leave for the hospitalisation period. Guidelines will be issued on this,” he added.

The minister reiterated that people should not panic, but stressed the need to be cautious and take precautions.

There is no restriction on movement of people. Also, there was no screening or testing at border areas as of now, he said.

This was the first meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on COVID which was attended by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Medical Education Minister Sharana Prakash Patil, and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, along with Rao.

The Karnataka Department of Health & Family Welfare Services on Monday said 34 cases of COVID-19’s variant JN.1 have been detected in the state so far, which include three deaths.

