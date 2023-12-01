Masked men loot over Rs 18 crore from PSU bank in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Imphal, December 1
Some masked and armed dacoits looted Rs 18.80 crore in cash from a branch of a public sector bank in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, officials said on Friday.
This Punjab National Bank branch is the currency chest -- a place where the Reserve Bank of India stocks cash meant for banks and ATMs -- for Ukhrul district.
The robbers carrying sophisticated weapons reached the bank in Ukhrul town, around 80 km from the state capital Imphal, overpowered the security personnel and looted the amount from the vault after threatening the staff on Thursday evening.
The miscreants, some of whom were in camouflage uniform, locked up the employees and the security personnel inside the washroom of the bank, officials said.
One of the senior staff was made to open the vault at gunpoint, following which the robbers looted the money.
A complaint has been lodged at Ukhrul police station. The police started examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km
The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...
15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely
The school authorities immediately alerted police, which rea...
Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'
'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...
CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official
Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or infor...