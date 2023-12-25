 Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Congress chief declines Dhankhar’s invite to attend meeting on Monday

Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, December 25

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has told Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that the mass suspension of MPs was “premeditated” and “weaponised” by the ruling party to sabotage Parliamentary practices as he declined the Chair’s invite for an interaction on Monday, saying he was not in Delhi.

Kharge was replying to a second letter on the disruption of parliamentary proceedings and the suspension of MPs by Vice-President Dhankhar, who had alleged that the disorder by the Opposition in the House was deliberate and part of a strategy.

In his letter on Saturday, Dhankar had also said, “We need to move ahead”, and invited the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha for an interaction on December 25 “or a time of your convenience” at his official residence.

The Congress president, in his reply dated December 24, said that he agrees with the Chairman that they need to move ahead but stressed that the “answer may not lie in a discussion in the Chairman’s chambers, if the government is not keen on running the House”.

The Congress chief said he is currently out of Delhi and it would be his “privilege and duty” to meet the Chairman as soon as he is back.

Replying to the points raised by Dhankhar, Kharge alleged that the suspensions were “executed without any application of mind” and said that as the custodian of the House, he should protect the people’s right to hold its government accountable in Parliament.

The Opposition leader alleged that the ruling party has “weaponised the suspension of MPs as a convenient tool to undermine democracy, sabotage Parliamentary practices and throttle the Constitution”.

Kharge said the Chairman’s letter “unfortunately justifies the autocratic and arrogant attitude of the Government towards Parliament”.

“If anything privilege motions have also been weaponised to muzzle the voice of the Opposition. This is a deliberate design of the ruling dispensation to undermine Parliament itself. By suspending MPs, the government is effectively silencing the voice of the voters of 146 MPs altogether,” Kharge said.

“You have also mentioned that disorder was deliberate and strategised and predetermined.

“I would like to submit that if anything, it is the mass suspension of the Opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament that seems to be predetermined and premeditated by the Government and I am most sorry to say, executed without any application of mind, as can be seen by the suspension of an INDIA party MP who was not even present in the Parliament,” he said.

While Dhankhar, in his letter, had said that his attempts to meet the Leader of Opposition were turned down, Kharge said he had sought a statement from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach on December 14, before the suspensions started.

“I recognise it is well within your powers as Chairman to decide on these notices. However, it was regrettable that the Chair condoned the attitude of the Hon’ble Home Minister and the Government who did not wish to make a statement on the floor of the House.

“It was even more regrettable that the Hon’ble Home Minister made his first public statement before a TV channel when Parliament was in session and the Chair did not find that sacrileging the temple of democracy,” Kharge alleged.

The senior Congress leader urged him to examine his concerns “objectively and with neutrality as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.”

He said a Union minister allegedly informed an opposition parliamentarian that most opposition MPs “will be suspended before the home minister is present in the Rajya Sabha”.

“We would have expected the Chairman to have inquired if such a threat was indeed issued. Such comments grossly undermine the Chair who we believe is the final authority on conducting the House including suspension of members,” Kharge said.

Kharge said as the custodian of the House, the Chairman should protect the people’s right to hold its government accountable in Parliament.

“The Chairman should also kindly note that the government has escaped accountability on all crucial issues like serious border incursions by China, or continued unrest in Manipur or the recent intrusion in the Lok Sabha by visitors who had been facilitated entry by a BJP MP,” he said.

“It would be distressing when history judges the presiding officers harshly for Bills passed without debate and not seeking accountability from the government.

“It is disappointing that the Hon’ble Chairman feels effecting suspensions facilitated legislative business by passing bills without discussion,” he said.

Kharge had on Friday told Dhankhar that the suspension of MPs on such a large scale was detrimental to the core principles of India’s parliamentary democracy.

In his letter to Dhankhar, the Congress chief had said he was pained and agonised at the suspension of so many MPs and felt frustrated and disheartened.

The Congress president was responding to an earlier letter by Dhankhar in which he had said rendering the House dysfunctional by making a demand to the Chair that cannot be acceded was unfortunate and against public interest.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of Parliament’s Winter session.

The Winter Session began on December 4 and was scheduled to conclude on December 22.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

2
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

3
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

4
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

5
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

6
India

3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

9
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

10
Punjab

Punjab government withdraws decision to sound mourning notes on martyrdom day of younger ‘Sahibzadas’

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Total strength of Cabinet has now gone up to 31, including C...

3 days after being detained, plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, expected to take off for India today

3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday

The A340 aircraft is expected to land at Mumbai airport, fro...

Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Congress chief declines Dhankhar’s invite to attend meeting ...

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Harde...

Poonch ambush: Army initiates Court of Inquiry as police lodges murder case over killing of 3 civilians

Poonch ambush: Army initiates Court of Inquiry as police lodges murder case over killing of 3 civilians

Kin of one of the deceased demands names of concerned Army m...


Cities

View All

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

South Delhi hotelier gets extortion call from Goldy Brar gang, police file FIR

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer