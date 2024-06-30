 Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham; no casualty : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham; no casualty

Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham; no casualty

Scientists describe these incidents as “normal” in the Himalayan region, but they emphasise on improving security

Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham; no casualty

Snow comes down a cliff during an avalanche after a glacier broke down as devotees offer prayers at Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

Rudraprayag, June 30

A massive avalanche hit the Gandhi Sarovar located four kilometres above the Kedarnath Dham here early Sunday morning.

This avalanche that occurred near the Chorabari glacier fell into the valley in the same area but there was no loss of life or property.

A huge cloud of snow was seen sliding down with speed and stopped after falling into a deep ravine. The avalanche occurred in the upper region of the Gandhi Sarovar, below the snow-covered Meru-Sumeru mountain range.

Devotees who went to visit the Kedarnath temple captured the natural phenomenon, which occurred around 5 am, on their mobile phones. There was a lot of curiosity among them to see this avalanche for about five minutes.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said there was no loss of life or property.

The entire area, including the Kedarnath valley, is safe, Rajwar said.

Gopal Singh Rauthan, an employee of Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation, was present in the temple when the avalanche occurred.

Another avalanche occurred in the Chorabari glacier on June 8, Rauthan said.

Five such incidents of avalanches were reported in the glacier in May and June 2023. Three avalanches hit the area in the months of September and October 2022.

Following this, scientists from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing and the Wadia Institute took stock of the entire situation by conducting terrestrial and aerial surveys of the area.

The team of scientists had then described these incidents as “normal” in the Himalayan region, but they had emphasised on improving security in the Kedarnath Dham area.

