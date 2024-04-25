Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

A massive landslide washed away a major portion of a highway in Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting road connectivity with Dibang valley

Watch: A massive landslide has hit the Arunachal Pradesh-China border, causing the highway along the China border to be washed away. pic.twitter.com/PdR09bedQY — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2024

The district borders China.

Videos showed a huge stretch of the highway missing, making it impossible for vehicles to cross to the other side.

The district witnessed heavy landslides on Thursday between Hunli and Anini on the National Highway-33 due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, authorities said.

Following heavy rains in far eastern Arunachal Pradesh, the road link between Riong and Anini has been washed away and will estimatedly take three days to restore.

The 235 kms road connects Riong and Anini the headquarters of the Dibang valley District. Anini is on one of the valleys enroute to The Line of Actual Control with China. The Dibang river runs in the valley.

Heavy rains in the past 24 hours have washed away a section of the road.

