Chandigarh, April 25
A massive landslide washed away a major portion of a highway in Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting road connectivity with Dibang valley
Watch: A massive landslide has hit the Arunachal Pradesh-China border, causing the highway along the China border to be washed away. pic.twitter.com/PdR09bedQY— IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2024
The district borders China.
Videos showed a huge stretch of the highway missing, making it impossible for vehicles to cross to the other side.
The district witnessed heavy landslides on Thursday between Hunli and Anini on the National Highway-33 due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, authorities said.
Following heavy rains in far eastern Arunachal Pradesh, the road link between Riong and Anini has been washed away and will estimatedly take three days to restore.
The 235 kms road connects Riong and Anini the headquarters of the Dibang valley District. Anini is on one of the valleys enroute to The Line of Actual Control with China. The Dibang river runs in the valley.
Heavy rains in the past 24 hours have washed away a section of the road.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...