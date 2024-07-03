‘Matter sub judice’: CJI DY Chandrachud refuses to comment on new criminal laws

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 2

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday refused to comment on the three new criminal laws, which came into effect on July 1, saying that the issues relating to these laws were pending before the Supreme Court.

“That has nothing to do with the function for which I have come here… These are issues that are sub judice before the SC and possibly other high courts and, therefore, I should not be speaking on anything that is likely to come up before the courts,” the CJI said.

The CJI was responding to a question on the new criminal laws at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of three additional court buildings at Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini in the national capital.

Earlier, CJI Chandrachud had on April 20 hailed the newly enacted three criminal laws as a “watershed moment”, saying these laws have transitioned India’s legal framework on criminal justice into the new age.

Bats for incorporating green lifestyle

Noting that climate change can no longer be ignored, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday exhorted people to incorporate green lifestyle into their daily lives and reduce carbon emissions.

“This year, Delhi experienced the hottest recorded weather. We have experienced two heatwaves followed by record-breaking rain in a single day. Our infrastructure must reflect the reality we live in — climate change can no longer be ignored. One crucial step is to incorporate a green lifestyle into our daily lives, which includes reducing carbon emissions,” the CJI said.

He said, “I was delighted to know that the new buildings will focus on heat island mitigation and reduce environmental footprint.”

