Maya: BJP using free ration scheme to seek votes

New Delhi, May 16
BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP for allegedly seeking votes in the name of free ration to the poor.
Accusing the BJP of seeking votes in the name of free ration to the poor, she said boasting about distributing a small amount of ration to the poor in elections, was not appropriate because it was not a favour. The scheme was being funded by the taxpayers’ money, she said. “Therefore, asking for votes in exchange and making fun of the poor is disgraceful,” she said in a post on X.
