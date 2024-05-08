Maya removes nephew as her successor

New Delhi, May 7
BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday announced that she had removed her nephew Akash Anand as party’s national coordinator.
In a series of posts on X, she also announced that Anand is also no longer her successor, even as his father and Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar will continue to hold responsibilities in the party.
“BSP, apart from being a party, is also a national movement for preserving Dr Ambedkar’s self-respect. To take this movement forward, the new generation is also being readied and, therefore, Akash Anand was made the party’s national coordinator and my successor. However, for the overall good of the party and the movement, till the time he gains complete maturity, Akash Anand is being removed from both these responsibilities,” said Mayawati.
“The party’s leadership will not hesitate in making sacrifices in order to take forward the movement of Dr Ambedkar,” she concluded.
