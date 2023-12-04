Mayawati expresses apprehension over results of assembly elections, calls them contrary to public sentiments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed apprehensions over the outcome of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well as Telangana, saying that it was hard to believe how the results could be in favour of one party and quite contrary to sentiments prevailing on the ground.

She called for serious introspection and solution to this "mysterious issue" and added that failure to guage people's mood is a new topic of political debate.

In a series of posts on X, she said that the results of the assembly elections held in four states have left everybody wondering as to how they could be in favour of one particular party.

It is natural for everybody to feel suspicious and surprised, because the strange results are contrary to what the ground realty prevailed during the run up to the polls, where in many states close contests could be seen and the outcomes have been one-sided, Mayawati quipped.

BJP swept the assembly polls in major Hindi speaking states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while Congress won in Telangana.

