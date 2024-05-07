 Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party coordinator, 'successor' : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party coordinator, 'successor'

Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party coordinator, 'successor'

Says she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement till the time Akash Anand gains ‘full maturity’

Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party coordinator, 'successor'

Mayawati. File photo



PTI

Lucknow, May 7

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday night said she is divesting her nephew Akash Anand of his responsibilities as the party's national coordinator and her "successor".

Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she had taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement till the time Anand gains "full maturity".

She said her brother and Akash's father Anand Kumar would continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.

The surprise decision comes on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the country. 

