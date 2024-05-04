MEA: Be vigilant while travelling to Iran, Israel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The government on Friday advised its nationals to remain vigilant and be in touch with the Indian Embassy while travelling to Iran and Israel as both countries are in conflict. It thus modified its April 12 travel advisory that urged its citizens not to visit the two Gulf countries.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The government had issued a travel advisory on April 12, urging Indian citizens to not travel to Israel and Iran in the backdrop of escalating military tensions between the two West Asian rivals. The advisory came after the April 1 Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Syrian capital Damascus that killed several top Iranian commanders.

