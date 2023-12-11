MEA denies 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists abroad

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, December 10
The MEA on Sunday strongly denied existence of a “secret memo” allegedly issued by it asking the country’s consulates in north America to launch a “sophisticated crackdown” on Sikh separatist groups in Western countries.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, reacting to a report in ‘The Intercept’, said: “This is part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India. The outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. Posts of (report’s) authors confirm this.... We strongly assert that such reports are fake and completely fabricated. There is no such memo”.
‘The Intercept’ report claimed the memo called for “concrete measures” to “hold the suspects accountable”. Terrorist Hardeep Nijjar was murdered in Vancouver in June, two months after being named as a target in the alleged document sent to Indian consulates in April. Around the same time, the US has alleged the Indian government’s involvement in an attempt to murder another terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The memo allegedly instructs Indian consulates to cooperate with agencies to confront Sikh separatist groups.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll