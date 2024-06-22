MEA: In touch with Pannun case accused’s family

New Delhi, June 21
Even as India has dissociated itself from the plot to kill US-based Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government was in touch with the family of Nikhil Gupta, who was recently extradited from Czech Republic to the US for his alleged involvement in the case.
“We have so far not received any request for consular access from Gupta, but his family has come in touch with us,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
In response to another concerning Khalistani activity, Jaiswal criticised the Canadian Parliament observing “one minute silence” in the memory of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered in British Columbia a year ago.
