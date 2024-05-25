MEA show-cause notice to Prajwal on his passport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

Weeks after JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment charges, fled the country, the MEA today issued a show-cause notice to the leader asking him why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled.

The MEA emailed the notice and also dispatched a physical copy at his official address. This comes after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah yesterday sent the PM another request seeking cancellation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport.

