MEA show-cause notice to Prajwal on his passport

New Delhi, May 24
Weeks after JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment charges, fled the country, the MEA today issued a show-cause notice to the leader asking him why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled.
The MEA emailed the notice and also dispatched a physical copy at his official address. This comes after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah yesterday sent the PM another request seeking cancellation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...