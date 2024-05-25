Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case, was filed by Delhi L-G 23 years ago

New Delhi, May 24
Terming reputation as one of the “most valuable assets” which significantly impacts one’s standing in society, a Delhi court on Friday convicted activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case lodged against her by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena in 2001.
“It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused (Patkar) published the imputations with the intent and knowledge that they would harm the reputation of the complainant and, therefore, committed an offence punishable under Section 500 of the IPC. She is hereby convicted of the same,” Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma said, convicting the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader of criminal defamation.
“It is clear that the accused’s actions were deliberate and malicious, aimed at tarnishing the complainant’s good name, and have indeed caused substantial harm to his standing and credit in the eyes of the public. The accused’s statements, calling the complainant a coward, not a patriot, and alleging his involvement in hawala transactions, were not only defamatory per se but also crafted to incite negative perceptions,” Sharma said, posting the matter for arguments on the quantum of the sentence on May 30 at 2 pm.
Saxena had filed the complaint against Patkar’s November 2000 statement when he was the president of the National Council of Civil Liberties. The complaint was filed over a defamatory press release issued against him by the NBA activist.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sharma said, "…the accusation that the complainant (Saxena) was mortgaging the people of Gujarat and their resources to foreign interests was a direct attack on his integrity and public service." Saxena's testimony, supported by two court witnesses, showed Patkar falsely associated him with activities contrary to his public stance, the court said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...