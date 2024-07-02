Medha Patkar gets five-month jail in defamation case

New Delhi, July 1
A court on Monday sentenced activist Medha Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment in a 23-year-old defamation case lodged by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena when he headed an NGO in Gujarat. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Patkar. She has been given one month to file an appeal against the order.
