Medical fraternity hails decriminalisation of medical negligence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

New Delhi, December 20
With medical negligence to be decriminalised under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which intends to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday lauded the proposed legislation, which was passed in Lok Sabha along with Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill.
In a post on X, the IMA thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for exempting medical professionals from criminal prosecution under Section 26 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, previously Section 304 A of IPC.
Under Section 304 A of IPC, medical negligence attracted criminal prosecution.
“Medical negligence to be decriminalised. Indeed. Doctors are not criminals!! A justified crusade by @IMAIndiaOrg has borne fruit.Must laud HM @AmitShah for this long-awaited landmark bill that respects the sentiments of the medical fraternity,” posted Dr Arvinder S Soin, liver transplant surgeon said on X.
“We wake up each morning to make ALL our patients feel better. Our main gratification comes from seeing patients & their loved ones smile. Period. Have never met any doc who feels differently,” he added.
