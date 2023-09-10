Medley of Indian musical traditions regales G20 guests

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

At the gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, India showcased its diverse musical heritage to the world.

The show witnessed a presentation of traditional music from all across the country.

The key highlight of the musical evening was ‘Gandharva Atodyam’. It is a unique musical medley featuring an exquisite symphony of musical instruments from across Bharat, showcasing Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk and Contemporary music with an ensemble of classical instruments.

The playlist included Hindustani music (Raag Darbari kanda and kafi- khelat hori); Folk music: Rajasthan- Kesariya Balam, Ghumar and Nimbura Nimbura); Carnatic music: Raag Mohanam-Swagatam krishna; Folk music: Kashmir, Sikkim and Meghalaya -- Bomru Bomru; Hindustani music: Raag Desh and Ekla chalo re; Folk music: Maharashtra’s Abhang, Labani and Varkari; Carnatic music: Raag Madhyamavati- Laxmi baramma; Folk music: Gujarat-Morbani and Ramdev peer Helo; Traditional and Devotional music: West Bengal‘s Bhatiyali and Achutam Keshavam; and Devotional music: Sri Ram Chandra Kripalu , Vaishnav jana to and Raghupati Raghava.

The musical arrangements encompassed usage of various rare instruments showcasing our unparalleled and unique musical heritage of India.

These instruments include Sursingar, Mohan Veena, Jaltarang, Jodiya Pawa, Dhangali, Dilruba, Sarangi, Kamaicha, Matta Kokila Veena, Naltarang, Tungbuk, Pakhawaj, Rabab, Ravanhattha, Thal Dana, Rudra Veena, among others.

#Droupadi Murmu #G20