 Meerut-born ‘Ram’ Arun Govil owns Mercedes, owes car loan of Rs 14 lakh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Meerut-born ‘Ram’ Arun Govil owns Mercedes, owes car loan of Rs 14 lakh

Meerut-born ‘Ram’ Arun Govil owns Mercedes, owes car loan of Rs 14 lakh

Govil filed his nomination in the collectorate here as the BJP candidate from Meerut.

Meerut-born ‘Ram’ Arun Govil owns Mercedes, owes car loan of Rs 14 lakh

Veteran actor and BJP candidate Arun Govil files his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut on Tuesday. Photo: ANI



PTI

Meerut (UP), April 2

Actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ TV serial owns a Mercedes worth Rs 62.99 lakh and has moveable assets worth over Rs 3.19 crore, while his wife Shrilekha Govil has moveable assets worth over Rs 2.76 crore.

As far as immovable assets are concerned, the worth of total immovable assets of Govil is over Rs 5.67 crore, while that of Shrilekha is more than Rs 2.80 crore.

The BJP candidate owes over Rs 14.64 lakh as car loan. Neither Govil nor his wife possesses any arms.

The actor has no criminal cases registered against him, as per his affidavit.

According to the election affidavit filed by Govil in Meerut on Tuesday, the 72-year-old BJP candidate is a resident of Versova in Andheri West area of Mumbai. He is a voter of the Versova Assembly constituency.

Govil has Rs 3.75 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has a little over Rs 4.07 lakh cash in hand. He has over Rs 1.03 crore in bank account, while Shrilekha has more than Rs 80.43 lakh in her bank account.

The actor has invested over Rs 1.22 crore in shares and over Rs 1.43 crore in mutual funds. His wife has invested more than Rs 1.43 crore in shares.

Govil has jewellery weighing 220 gm worth Rs 10.93 lakh, while Shrilekha has jewellery weighing 600 gm worth Rs 32.89 lakh.

Govil owns a plot in Pune while his wife has a flat in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. Govil has said he was born in Meerut and spent first 17 years of his life in the city.

He did his Class X from Government Inter College, Meeru, in 1966, and he passed his Class XII from Government Intermediate College, Saharanpur, in 1968. He did BSc from a Shahjahanpur College, affiliated to Agra University, in 1972.

Earlier in the day, Govil filed his nomination in the collectorate here as the BJP candidate from Meerut. The state BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, party’s regional unit president Satendra Sisodia and outgoing MP Rajendra Aggarwal, were present on the occasion. Polling in Meerut is scheduled in the second phase on April 26. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

2
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

3
Punjab

BJP ‘tried to woo’ 3 top Akali leaders in Punjab

4
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

5
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

6
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

7
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

9
Himachal

Three-day yellow alert from tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh

10
India

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

The order came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to...

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

AAP leaders claim that the court order ‘exposed’ that the en...

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

Was replying to a question about envoys of the US and German...

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali’s misleading advertising case

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna ...

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

With this, the party has announced candidates for 10 seats, ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies