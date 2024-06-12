Meghwal finalises litigation policy

New Delhi, June 11
Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday took over as the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and finalised the National Litigation Policy which has been on the BJP’s manifesto since 2014.
The policy is a part of the 100-day agenda of the Modi 3.0. It will be placed before the Union Cabinet in the coming days for approval, sources said.
“There is a factor of ease of living for all stakeholders related to litigation… the ministry has finalised the policy document,” Meghwal said, adding the first priority of the ministry was to implement the three new criminal laws from July 1.
