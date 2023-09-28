Meitei-dominated belts to remain out of AFSPA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The Manipur Government, after a review, on Wednesday maintained a status quo on the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” in the state.

A government notification said the entire state barring 19 Meitei-dominated police stations in Imphal valley would continue to be under the category of “disturbed area” for another six months starting October 1. A promulgation of “disturbed areas” allows the Centre to impose the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA and deploy central forces to maintain law and order.

The notification implies that despite the ongoing ethnic violence, no fresh territory would be listed under “disturbed areas”. Sources said security officials had been advocating bringing the entire state under AFSPA so that they could easily ensure the presence of terror groups within the valley was reduced or eliminated.

“The Governor of Manipur is of the opinion that violent activities of extremist and insurgent groups warrant the use of armed forces in the entire state of Manipur except the areas falling under 19 police stations,” the notification read. The government said the prevailing law and order situation was “not expedient to have a detailed ground assessment as the security agencies were preoccupied in maintaining law and order”.

The Army and Assam Rifles cannot operate inside the areas under the 19 police stations without the consent of the state police.

