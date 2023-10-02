Memorial dedicated to scribes who died due to Covid-19 inaugurated in Noida

Noida, October 2
A memorial dedicated to journalists across India who lost their lives due to Covid-19 was inaugurated here on Monday.
The memorial built by the Noida Media Club has names of 497 journalists from 26 states and union territories of the country who died during the pandemic.
“This memorial symbolises our heartfelt tribute to the journalists who died due to the pandemic. It reflects their spirit of devotion to their duty, their desire to strengthen Indian democratic values and their spirit of ‘news first’,” the Noida Media Club said.
The club said the memorial, which is conical in shape and stands on a circular base, is 6-metre high and is made of black marble.
“The triangularity of the memorial refers to the three streams of media: print, electronic and digital,” the media club added.
BJP vice president Gopal Krishna Agarwal, Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, BJP Uttar Pradesh (west) president Satyendra Sisodia, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, among others, graced the inauguration of the memorial.
Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also paid their tributes to the journalists who died during the pandemic.
