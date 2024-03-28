 MGNREGS wage rates revised, hikes range between 4-10 per cent for different states; Congress slams government : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • MGNREGS wage rates revised, hikes range between 4-10 per cent for different states; Congress slams government

MGNREGS wage rates revised, hikes range between 4-10 per cent for different states; Congress slams government

Haryana has the highest wage rate for unskilled workers under the scheme at Rs 374 a day

MGNREGS wage rates revised, hikes range between 4-10 per cent for different states; Congress slams government

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have been revised, with hikes ranging between four and 10 per cent for different states.

Haryana has the highest wage rate for unskilled workers under the scheme at Rs 374 a day, while Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have the lowest at Rs 234, according to a notification.

The wage rate in three panchayats of Sikkim—Gnathang, Lachung and Lachen—is Rs 374 a day.

The wage revision under the scheme was notified by the Union rural development ministry on March 27 after clearance from the Election Commission as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force for the Lok Sabha polls.

The increases have been made on the 2023 wage rates under scheme that is aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

The hike in the wage rate in Goa was highest in the country at Rs 34 and the per day payment now stands at Rs 356 in the state, according to the notification. In Andhra Pradesh, it was increased by Rs 28 a day and the wage rate is now Rs 300.

The increase for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was the lowest at Rs 7 and the wage rate in both the states is Rs 237 a day to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The wage rate in West Bengal has been increased to Rs 250 (increase of Rs 13), in Tamil Nadu to Rs 319 (increase of Rs 25), in Telangana to Rs 300 (increase of Rs 28) and in Bihar to Rs 228 (increase of Rs 17).

Though Haryana tops in terms of wage rate, the increase is only around four per cent.

Overall, the hikes vary between four and 10 per cent. Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Telangana have registered an around 10 per cent increase, an analysis of the data mentioned in the notification shows.

In a report tabled in Parliament earlier this year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj had pointed out that the high range of variation in MGNREGS wages across states.

It had also said that the wages were inadequate and not in consonance with the rising cost of living.

The panel also quoted a report of the Central Government Committee on minimum wages, Anoop Satpathy Committee, had recommended that the wages under MGNREGA should be Rs 375 a day.

‘Revised MGNREGS wage rates below Rs 400 a day as promised by Congress’

Meanwhile, the Congress slammed the Narendra Modi Government after it notified the revised MGNREGS wages for 2024-25, saying the daily wage rates in all states are well below the Rs 400 a day promised by the Opposition party under its “Shramik NYAY” guarantees.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “Congratulations to MNREGA workers! The Prime Minister has increased your salary by Rs 7.”

“Now he might ask you, ‘What will you do with such a huge amount of money?’ And by spending Rs 700 crore, they could also start a ‘Thank you Modi’ campaign in your name,” he said.

“Those who are angry with this immense generosity of Modi ji, should remember—the INDIA government is going to increase the wages of every labourer to Rs 400 per day on the first day,” Gandhi said on the microblogging platform.

In another post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the MGNREGA wages are revised annually with effect from April 1.

“For 2024/25, the Modi government has just announced revised MGNREGA wages. Leaving aside the issue of whether this violates the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the forthcoming elections, the announced daily wage rates in ALL states are well below the Rs 400 a day, which is part of the ‘Shramik NYAY’ guarantees of the Indian National Congress,” he said.

The Congress’s “Shramik NYAY” announcement guarantees a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day to put an end to wage stagnation.

As part of the “Shramik NYAY” guarantees, the Congress has also promised a comprehensive review of the Modi government’s labour codes and suitable amendments to strengthen labour rights.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arunachal Pradesh #Congress #Mahatma Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

2
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

4
Uttarakhand

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

5
Haryana

Faridabad: Construction of Delhi-Mumbai E-way delayed, NHAI seeks help

6
India

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

7
India

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

8
Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

9
Punjab

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

10
Madhya Pradesh

Couple brutally thrashes grandmother for not cooking as per their liking; arrested after video surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

Ansari was hospitalised after he complained of abdominal pai...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

MEA spokesperson says India is proud of its independent and ...

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

Bhatt, who was sacked from the force in 2015, is already beh...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight to resume from April 2

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

Arvind Kejriwal not keeping well, being ‘harassed a lot’, claims wife

Congress leader’s social media post against Kangana Ranaut: L-G asks Delhi Police to launch probe

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh