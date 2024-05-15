MHA issues alert on cyber frauds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Concerned over a huge spurt in fake video calls from foreign numbers showing people in "police uniform" seeking ransom from unsuspecting persons, and rising cases of cybercrime, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued an alert about cyber criminals engaged in "blackmail" and "digital arrest" by impersonating as officials from government agencies.

In a statement, the ministry said a large number of complaints are being reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding intimidation, blackmail, extortion and "digital arrests" by cyber criminals posing as officials of the police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Enforcement Directorate and other law enforcement agencies.

