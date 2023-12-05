Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

Miffed with former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath over a variety of reasons but mainly over his inability to carry INDIA bloc partners in Madhya Pradesh along, the Congress has asked the sitting state unit chief to resign.

Top sources said Nath is likely to put in his papers when he comes to New Delhi on Tuesday.

The party is unhappy with Nath for his low-key poll campaign in MP where the BJP beat a four- term incumbency to register a two-thirds majority in assembly poll results announced on Sunday.

The party is upset that Nath did not accommodate the Samajwadi Party, which had sought a couple of seats.

Also, Nath’s congratulatory visit to MP CM Shivraj Chouhan on Monday and his campaign time interviews to journalists the INDIA leaders had decided not to engage, also didn’t go down well with the party leadership.

