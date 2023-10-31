‘Might is right’ has no place in maritime order: Rajnath takes veiled jibe at China

New Delhi, October 30
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today called for adhering to international laws for a free and rule-based maritime order while establishing a multinational collaborative framework in the Indian Ocean Region.
“Such a framework will effectively tackle common maritime challenges such as climate change, piracy, terrorism, drug-trafficking, overfishing and freedom of commerce in high seas,” he said.
The minister was delivering the keynote address on the second day of the fourth edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave.
Goa conclave
- The Goa Maritime Conclave aims to identify gaps in regulatory and legal frameworks for achieving maritime security in the Indian Ocean
- Its objective is to formulate a common multilateral maritime strategy and protocols for nations in order to mitigate threats
- It also aims to initiate collaborative training programmes at centres of excellence across the Indian Ocean
The event is being attended by Mohamed Ali Youssoufa, Delegate in Charge of Defence, Comoros, and chiefs of navies or heads of maritime forces from 11 other Indian Ocean nations — Bangladesh, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Common maritime priorities need to be addressed unitedly, said the minister, underlining the importance of respecting international maritime laws, as laid down under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982.
Without naming China, the minister said, “‘Might is right’ has no place in a maritime order. Adherence to international laws and agreements must be our lodestar.”
China has refused to accept the directions of UNCLOS in the South China Sea maritime dispute.
“Fair rules of engagement are crucial to fostering collaboration and ensuring that no single country dominates others in a hegemonic manner,” Rajnath said.
In his address, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the nature of threats, both traditional and non-traditional and those emanating from the sea, had changed.
