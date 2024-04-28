Militants attack security camp in Manipur, kill two CRPF men

PTI

Imphal, April 27

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area. “They fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF’s 128 battalion,” a senior police officer said. The deceased were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar, a native of Assam’s Kokrajhar district, and head constable Arup Saini of Bankura district in West Bengal, he said.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds. “The two injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They are out of danger,” the officer said.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp. A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators. CM N Biren Singh said, “Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel. Their sacrifice will not go in vain.”

In another incident, a gunfight broke out between two groups at Sinam Kom on the border of Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on Friday night, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead.

