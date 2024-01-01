Military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ begins tomorrow

PTI

New Delhi, December 31

The Joint Military Exercise ‘Desert Cyclone 2024’ between India and UAE will be held from January 2 to January 15 in Rajasthan.

The joint drills under ‘Desert Cyclone 2024’ will aim to enhance interoperability by learning and sharing best practices in urban operations.

Taking to its official handle on X, the Indian Army posted, “Exercise #DesertCyclone_2024.The Inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise #DesertCyclone, between India & the UAE, will be conducted from Jan 2 to 15, 2024, in Rajasthan.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, potential areas of bilateral cooperation in the defence field are the production and development of defence equipment; joint exercises of armed forces and technical cooperation.

In recent years, bilateral defence cooperation has been strengthened, notably in the field of defence training and supply of defence inventory, besides regular exchange programmes.

