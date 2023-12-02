Military Literature Festival opens today

New Delhi, December 1
The two-day Military Literature Festival is scheduled to open on Saturday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the opening session, while the valedictory session will be presided over by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on December 3.
The theme for the seventh edition of the event is “World in turmoil and lessons learnt from history”. The event will also mark the 75th anniversary of operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the India-Pakistan war in 1947-48.
Among the sessions scheduled for the first day is “Military, strategic and diplomatic lessons to be learnt by India from the conflict in Ukraine”.
