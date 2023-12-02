Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

The Military Literature Festival (MLF), first held in 2017, has come of age and is an eagerly awaited event in Chandigarh every winter. The Tribune has been MLF’s media partner since its inception and is committed to its continuing success.

Discussions on varied national security challenges, and how the arising problems need to be tackled, can no longer be confined to the conference rooms of the North and South Blocks in New Delhi. It is necessary that every citizen of our country is made adequately aware of the serious threats confronting our country, internally and externally. It is equally important to ensure that every necessary initiative is taken to engender an environment of strong national fervour that enthuses our people to get involved in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country.

In this context, the MLF is playing an extremely valuable role in spreading awareness about national security issues, besides providing a durable platform for veterans, journalists, security analysts/experts and others to deliberate on the nature and scale of preparedness required to deter external aggression and, if that were not possible, how best to defeat the aggressor and meet the growingly frightening consequences of future wars.

I wish the 7th Military Literature Festival great success.

— NN Vohra, President, The Tribune Trust

