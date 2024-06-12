Ministers sign in, spell out agenda

Neeraj Mohan
New Delhi, June 11
Moments after taking charge as Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister on Tuesday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the welfare of the farming community and gathered crucial information about crop conditions amid prevailing heatwave and looming monsoon.
The minister commenced his day with worship and rituals and later held marathon meetings with officials. He visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre, which provides data to help farmers make informed decisions to maintain food security.
Chouhan enquired about crop health, weather conditions, rainfall status and areas experiencing low rainfall or drought. Earlier, the former four-term Madhya Pradesh CM interacted with lift operators, multi-tasking and clerical staff. “The welfare of food providers is our mission. We are working for millions of people and I insist on complete transparency from day one. I want your best, and I will not leave Delhi without understanding everything. I need complete information,” he said.
Chouhan presented officials with the pledge featuring PM Narendra Modi’s guarantees to farmers and said, “Our work to fulfil every resolution for the benefit of farmers begins today.”
