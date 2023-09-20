Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 20

Retaliating to a revised travel advisory issued by Ottawa on Tuesday, India has also issued a fresh travel advisory asking all Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel there, especially Indian students, “to exercise utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence”.

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are, therefore, advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.

“Our High Commission will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada. Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant,” said a travel advisory issued by the MEA on Wednesday.

It has also asked Indian nationals and students in Canada to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. “Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident,” it said.

In comparison to the Indian advisory, the new Canadian version asked its citizens to be cautious while travelling to Manipur and take precautions to avoid natural disaster and Covid. Most of its advisory remained the same: warning against travelling to northeast, UT of J&K and border areas of Pakistan.

#Canada