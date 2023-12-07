Minor fire breaks out in one coach of Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station

Bhubaneswar, December 7
A minor fire broke out in one of the coaches of Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack railway station on Thursday morning, railway officials said.
The fire was doused immediately, they said.
As smoke emanated from the bottom part of the coach, passengers de-boarded the coach. No one was hurt in the incident, the officials said.
"Due to brake-binding (brake not released from the wheel), 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express was detained at Cuttack railway station from 6.30 am. After releasing the brake from the wheel, the train departed from Cuttack at about 7.15 am," East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.
The cause of non-release of the brake was being investigated. There was no fire inside the coach, it said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader is held a...
PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance
Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credits ...
Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide
Police detain friend who backed out of marriage
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...