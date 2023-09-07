Minor girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted in Kerala

PTI

Kochi, September 7

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and abandoned in a field in Aluva area of central Kerala in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The child, reportedly the daughter of migrant workers, was traced from the paddy field by neighbours who reached the spot after hearing her cries.

She has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Her condition is stable, police said.

Launching an investigation, police said the culprit is suspected to be from the area, and his identity could be confirmed only after an investigation.

The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the cries of the girl while she was being allegedly abducted by the culprit in the wee hours.

