Miraculous dawn for rescued workers, embracing freedom since Diwali

Neeraj Mohan
Chinyalisaur (Uttarakhand), November 29
Breaking free from the confines of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel, all 41 rescued workers witnessed the first light of dawn on Wednesday, marking a joyous end to their 17 days ordeal that began on the morning of Diwali on November 12.
Under the vigilant care of a specially crafted medical facility at the nearest government hospital, the workers, confirmed to be in good health by a team of doctors, are receiving thorough medical attention. Preparations, including potential airlifting to AIIMS in Rishikesh, have been arranged for any unforeseen medical needs.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has announced to provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to each worker and the government will also make arrangements to take them to their native places along with their family members who were also camping here since the news reached them.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited them at the hospital and later they will be taken to their native places.
Reports suggest that the workers might be taken for further medical observation at Rishikesh.
