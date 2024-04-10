Misleading ads: Ramdev, Balkrishna tender unconditional apology to SC

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, April 9
Yoga guru Ramdev and his close aide Acharya Balkrishna have tendered "unconditional and unqualified apology" before the Supreme Court over certain "misleading" advertisements issued by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd about efficacy of the company's medicines/products.
In separate affidavits filed in the top court, Ramdev and Balkrishna, co-founders of Patanjali, tendered unqualified apology for breach undertaking recorded by the top court in its November 21, 2023 order and assured that it would not be repeated.
Patanjali counsel had assured the top court that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released”. On April 2, the SC had given them one week to file fresh affidavits in a contempt case relating to “misleading” advertisements.
