 Misleading ads: Supreme Court appreciates ‘marked improvement’ in unconditional apology by Ramdev, Balkrishna : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Misleading ads: Supreme Court appreciates ‘marked improvement’ in unconditional apology by Ramdev, Balkrishna

Misleading ads: Supreme Court appreciates ‘marked improvement’ in unconditional apology by Ramdev, Balkrishna

Grants Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna exemption from personal appearance on the next date of hearing

Misleading ads: Supreme Court appreciates ‘marked improvement’ in unconditional apology by Ramdev, Balkrishna

Ramdev. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 30

Appreciating a “marked improvement” in the unconditional public apology published in newspapers by Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna and the company, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the duo exemption from personal appearance on the next date of hearing in the ‘misleading’ advertisement case.

"There has been a marked improvement from the last...two things, (earlier) it was small and there was only Patanjali...no names...now names have come. Language is adequate. It’s a marked improvement. We appreciate that. Now, finally they (proposed contemnors) have understood...that’s the benefit of an intelligent counsel assisting the court,” a Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Amanullah told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the proposed contemnors.

The Bench gave another opportunity to them to comply with its order to file the original page of each newspaper in which the public apology was published and posted the matter for May 7.

Facing contempt of court proceedings for publication of ‘misleading’ advertisements, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had on April 16 tendered unconditional apologies in person with folded hands to the Supreme Court which had said they were “not off the hook”. The top court had earlier noted that prima facie the company had violated the November 21, 2023 undertaking given to the top court. On April 10, the top court had refused to accept their “unconditional” apologies.

The Bench slammed the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its failure to take action against Patanjali Ayurved for years,

“It appears from affidavits that authorities got activated to take action in accordance with law only after the court order of April 10,” the Bench told senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, who represented the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority.

"Within seven-eight days you did all that you were supposed to do. How do you explain your inaction for years? Why violation of orders of superior authorities to conduct inspection? Why for six years everything was in limbo?" it asked Mehta and posted the matter for May 14.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

2
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

3
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

4
Punjab

Raja Warring’s wife Amrita sparks row with Congress’s hand symbol remarks

5
Punjab

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

6
India

4 years after standoff with China, Indian Army shares LAC pics

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products made by Ramdev's pharmaceutical companies

8
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply

9
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

10
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Top News

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of general election

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply

The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

Satpal Raizada to contest from Hamirpur and Bhushan Patil fr...

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet

The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice-captain

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

Light, sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace needs efforts to sustain

Amritsar: EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

4-year-old daughter of IPS couple dies after choking on milk

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of general election

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply

Manish Sisodia to approach Delhi High Court against city court order rejecting bail in excise policy scam case

Designer Bhavi Mehta wins Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2024 for ‘The Book Beautiful’

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim chief of Delhi unit

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

One of 2 occupants’ body recovered

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

National yogasana training programme kicks off at NIS, Patiala

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Patiala: Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market