Misleading ads: Supreme Court appreciates ‘marked improvement’ in unconditional apology by Ramdev, Balkrishna

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, April 30
Appreciating a “marked improvement” in the unconditional public apology published in newspapers by Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna and the company, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the duo exemption from personal appearance on the next date of hearing in the ‘misleading’ advertisement case.
"There has been a marked improvement from the last...two things, (earlier) it was small and there was only Patanjali...no names...now names have come. Language is adequate. It’s a marked improvement. We appreciate that. Now, finally they (proposed contemnors) have understood...that’s the benefit of an intelligent counsel assisting the court,” a Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Amanullah told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the proposed contemnors.
The Bench gave another opportunity to them to comply with its order to file the original page of each newspaper in which the public apology was published and posted the matter for May 7.
Facing contempt of court proceedings for publication of ‘misleading’ advertisements, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had on April 16 tendered unconditional apologies in person with folded hands to the Supreme Court which had said they were “not off the hook”. The top court had earlier noted that prima facie the company had violated the November 21, 2023 undertaking given to the top court. On April 10, the top court had refused to accept their “unconditional” apologies.
The Bench slammed the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its failure to take action against Patanjali Ayurved for years,
“It appears from affidavits that authorities got activated to take action in accordance with law only after the court order of April 10,” the Bench told senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, who represented the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority.
"Within seven-eight days you did all that you were supposed to do. How do you explain your inaction for years? Why violation of orders of superior authorities to conduct inspection? Why for six years everything was in limbo?" it asked Mehta and posted the matter for May 14.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply
The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...
Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list
Satpal Raizada to contest from Hamirpur and Bhushan Patil fr...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...