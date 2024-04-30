Misleading ads: Supreme Court appreciates ‘marked improvement’ in unconditional apology by Ramdev, Balkrishna

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 30

Appreciating a “marked improvement” in the unconditional public apology published in newspapers by Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna and the company, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the duo exemption from personal appearance on the next date of hearing in the ‘misleading’ advertisement case.

"There has been a marked improvement from the last...two things, (earlier) it was small and there was only Patanjali...no names...now names have come. Language is adequate. It’s a marked improvement. We appreciate that. Now, finally they (proposed contemnors) have understood...that’s the benefit of an intelligent counsel assisting the court,” a Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Amanullah told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the proposed contemnors.

The Bench gave another opportunity to them to comply with its order to file the original page of each newspaper in which the public apology was published and posted the matter for May 7.

Facing contempt of court proceedings for publication of ‘misleading’ advertisements, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had on April 16 tendered unconditional apologies in person with folded hands to the Supreme Court which had said they were “not off the hook”. The top court had earlier noted that prima facie the company had violated the November 21, 2023 undertaking given to the top court. On April 10, the top court had refused to accept their “unconditional” apologies.

The Bench slammed the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its failure to take action against Patanjali Ayurved for years,

“It appears from affidavits that authorities got activated to take action in accordance with law only after the court order of April 10,” the Bench told senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, who represented the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority.

"Within seven-eight days you did all that you were supposed to do. How do you explain your inaction for years? Why violation of orders of superior authorities to conduct inspection? Why for six years everything was in limbo?" it asked Mehta and posted the matter for May 14.

