Misleading ads: Supreme Court says public figures must act with responsibility while endorsing products

New Delhi, May 7
It is imperative for celebrities and public figures to act responsibly while endorsing a consumer product, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it clamped down on misleading advertisements.
The apex court directed that before an advertisement is permitted to be issued, a self-declaration be obtained from advertisers on the line of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.
Rule 7 of the 1994 law stipulates an advertisement code that says advertisements carried should be designed to be in conformity with the laws of the country.
A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also directed the Union ministries concerned to apprise it of misleading advertisements and the action taken or proposed to be taken against them by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).
"Endorsements by celebrities, influencers and public figures go a long way in promoting products and it is imperative for them to act with responsibility while endorsing any product in the course of advertisement and taking responsibility for the same," the bench observed.
The apex court was hearing the case related to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
It is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali and yoga guru Ramdev against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea
The Bench tentatively gave a date for hearing on May 9 or to...
Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha
Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extends K...
China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India
Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take over...
Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur
Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2...
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Around 50 per cent polling till 3 pm; clashes in West Bengal
West Bengal records the highest turnout at 63.11 per cent fo...