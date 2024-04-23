 Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing against Patanjali Ayurved; makes Consumer Affairs, I&B and IT Ministry, NMC parties; questions FMCGs for taking consumers for ride

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Yoga guru Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court for hearing on the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. PTI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 23

Having kept Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on tenterhooks over ‘misleading’ advertisements of the company, the Supreme Court on Tuesday turned the heat on petitioner Indian Medical Association (IMA) for its alleged unethical conduct over recommending overpriced drugs and line of treatment “for valuable consideration”.

“The petitioner (IMA) also needs to put its house in order. There are several complaints with regard to alleged unethical conduct of IMA…Misuse of their position in recommending highly expensive medicines, extraneous medicines for valuable consideration,” a Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.

Senior counsel PS Patwalia, representing IMA, said the association will respond to the issues raised by the Bench.

The Bench expanded the scope of the proceedings, saying, “We are not here to gun for a particular party or company…It’s a PIL… It’s not just limited to respondents (Patanjali Ayurved and its co-founders) before this court, but other FMCGs (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) also publishing misleading ads, taking the public for a ride, in particular, affecting health of babies, school-going children and senior citizens who have been consuming their products.”

Directing that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Information Technology be made parties to the case, the top court asked the three ministries to file affidavits spelling out their respective stand on various issues raised in the matter.

While hearing IMA’s petition seeking to control the alleged smear campaign and negative advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicines, the Bench said the National Medical Commission and licencing authorities of various states and union territories should also be made parties to these proceedings.

The Bench took strong exception to a letter issued by the Ministry of Ayush to various states asking them not to act on Rule 170 of the Drugs and Magic Remedy Rules with regard to misleading advertisements.

“How can you say don’t take action while the matter is pending before two high courts…We are going to take serious cognizance of that letter issued by you. You need to explain. Patanjali has been waving that letter,” Justice Amanullah told Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, who represented the Centre. It wanted various ministries to explain the action taken on misleading advertisements.

The Bench asked various ministries, IMA and NMC to file their affidavits in two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on May 7.

At the outset of the hearing, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi submitted on behalf of Patanjali Ayurved and its co-founders that advertisements had been issued in the press yesterday tendering unqualified apologies by proposed contemnors for their lapses.

The Bench sought to know why the apology was published only yesterday and if the apology was of the same size as the advertisements that were published by Patanjali Ayurved in newspapers in December last year.

Noting that said advertisements were not on record, the Bench directed that the same should be collated and filed in two days.

The Bench posted the matter relating to contempt proceedings against Patanjali Ayurved, Ramdev and Balkrishna for further hearing on April 30 after Rohatgi said additional advertisements shall be issued by the proposed contemnors tendering unconditional apology.

Facing contempt of court proceedings for publication of ‘misleading’ advertisements, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had on April 16 tendered unconditional apologies in person with folded hands to the Supreme Court which had said they were “not off the hook”.

The top court had earlier noted that prima facie the company had violated the November 21, 2023 undertaking given to the top court.

On April 10, the top court had refused to accept “unconditional” apologies tendered by Ramdev and Balkrishna over publication of “misleading” advertisements, saying they deliberately violated its orders and tendered apologies only after being “caught on the wrong foot”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baba Ramdev #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2
Punjab

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

4
India

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

5
India

Australian journalist leaves India over visa issue day after she reported on Sikh separatist Nijjar

6
Trending

Supreme Court rejects Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea, asks her to surrender in leaked video controversy

7
Punjab

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

8
Jalandhar

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

9
India

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

10
World

Video: 10 dead as 2 helicopters crash during military rehearsal in Malaysia

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...

Black money was made white through demonetisation, then deposited in BJP's account: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise policy case till May 7

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

They were produced before the court through video conference...

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on the ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in phase 1 a reason?

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...


Cities

View All

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Pakistani intruder held

Employees question AAP candidate on unfulfilled promises

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail after sugar levels soar

Inspired by gangster videos, 5 men try to extort money from Delhi businessman

Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident, admitted in Mohali

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

Two killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into harvester

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor