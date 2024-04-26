Missing MBBS student's body found on railway tracks in Muzaffarnagar, batchmate arrested

PTI

Muzaffarnagar, April 26

The body of a 22-year-old, first-year MBBS student was found near a railway track here, with the family alleging that her batchmate killed her, police said on Friday.

According to the Chief Administrative Officer of Medical College Prasanjeet, the victim was found missing during the counting of the students in the hostel. Following this, he approached the police.

While searching for the woman, the police found her body near a railway track at Begarazpur village under the Mansurpur police station, towards the back side of the hostel of Muzaffarnagar Medical College.

During the investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage and found that the woman left the hostel with her batchmate, Kunal Saini, on Friday evening, officials said.

Subsequently, during the search, her body was found near a railway track located towards the back side of the hostel of Muzaffarnagar Medical College.

During examination of the CCTV footage, the deceased girl was seen going with Kunal from the hostel last evening.

The victim's family has alleged that Kunal Saini had killed the woman.

Based on their complaint, an FIR was lodged under sections 302 (murder), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information, to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. Saini was arrested and further investigation is under way, they said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#MBBS