Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

In a major boost to its military might in the midst of the eastern Ladakh row, India on Monday tested Mission Divyastra -- the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Top government sources said the launch will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations.

The project director of Agni 5 is a woman and the development that will alter India's geopolitical position has significant women's contribution.

"With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (multiple independently targetable rented vehicles) capability.

"This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess," government sources said.

The Agni-5, with a range of 5,000 km, is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country. The missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated DRDO scientists over the first flight test of Agni-5 missile.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” Modi said on ‘X’.

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

A momentous day for our nation.



Heartfelt congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and citizens for the successful Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.



The missile equipped with cutting-edge Multiple Independently… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 11, 2024

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO #Ladakh