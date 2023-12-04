Mizoram Elections: 9 out of 11 MNF ministers lose to Zoram People's Movement candidates

PTI

Aizawl, December 4

Out of 11 Mizoram ministers who contested Assembly elections, nine have failed to retain their seats and lost to Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidates, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has faced a rout as it could win only 10 seats, while the main opposition ZPM bagged 27 seats in the 40-member House.

The Zoramthanga government has 12 ministers, including two ministers of state. Out of them, Home Minister Lalchamliana did not contest the polls this time.

Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-I seat, according to the ECI.

Lalthansanga secured 10,727 votes, while Zoramthanga got 8,626 votes, it added.

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang Assembly seat, according to the Election Commission.

Tawluia of Mizo National Front (MNF) received 6,079 votes while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate W Chhuanawma got 6,988.

Health and Family Welfare Minister R Lalthangliana too could not save his South Tuipui seat after getting 5,333 votes and lost by a small margin of 135 votes to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua, who secured 5,468 votes.

Power and Electricity Minister R Lalzirliana lost in Aizawl North-I by a margin of 5,485 votes to ZPM's Vanlalhlana. Lalzirliana got only 5,287 votes against 10,772 votes polled by the winner of the constituency.

Another important minister C Lalrinsanga, who holds the Agriculture and Irrigation departments lost from Lunglei West by 1,282 votes. While he secured 3,747 votes, ZPM's T Lalhlimpuia bagged 5,029 votes.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K Lalrinliana, who got 7,488 votes, lost by 1,169 votes from Kolasib to ZPM's Lalfamkima, who bagged 8,657 votes.

ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar defeated Rural Development Minister Lalruatkima in Aizawl West-II by a margin of 4,819 votes. Hmar polled 10,398 votes against 5,579 votes of the MNF candidate.

Excise Minister Lalrinawma lost by 2,161 votes in Tuikum to ZPM's P C Vanlalruata. The MNF candidate got 4,975 votes against 7,136 votes of the ZPM winner.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs T J Lalnuntluanga also lost to ZPM's Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga by 329 votes. While Lalnuntluanga bagged 6,994 votes, Lalhmingthanga got 7,323 votes.

The only saving grace for MNF ministers were School Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte and Minister of State for Tourism Robert Romawia Royte who have won the Tuivawl and Hachhek constituencies by 2,019 and 306 votes respectively.

Ralte secured 6,501 votes against ZPM's J M S Dawngliana's 4,482 votes. On the other hand, Royte pocketed 5,705 votes against 5,399 votes of ZPM's K J Lalbiakngheta.

