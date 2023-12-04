 Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the state will be ruled by a non-Congress and non-MNF government since its creation in 1987

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) chief and CM candidate Lalduhoma with party workers after party's victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections, in Mizoram, December 4, 2023. PTI



PTI

Aizawl, December 4

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the Mizo National Front (MNF) bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House on Monday.

The MNF won 10 seats, BJP (2) and Congress (1), Election Commission officials said.

Prominent ZPM winners include the party’s CM face Lalduhoma, who secured the Serchhip seat defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes.

Chief Minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes, the Election Commission said. He later called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and submitted his resignation, officials said.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the MNF had won 26 seats. This will be the first time in the history of Mizoram that the northeastern state will be ruled by a non-Congress and non-MNF government since its creation in 1987.

Nine out of 11 MNF ministers who contested the polls lost. Home Minister Lalchamliana did not contest the elections.

Prominent among them are Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia who lost to ZPM candidate in Tuichang, Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana who was defeated by ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui and Rural Development Minister Laruatkima who lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West II, according to the Election Commission.

The 73-year-old ZPM chief Lalduhoma first contested the Mizoram assembly polls on a Congress ticket in 1984, but lost to People's Conference party nominee Lalhmingthanga by a margin of 846 votes.

The same year, he contested the Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate and was elected unopposed.

The ZPM leader resigned as state Congress president and withdrew his primary membership from the party in 1986, after he was accused of conspiring against then chief minister Lal Thanhawla and some cabinet ministers.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who served as the in-charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's security, had earned the dubious distinction of being the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

He was also disqualified by Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo in 2020, after 12 Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators filed complaints, alleging he defected to the ZPM by actively participating in party activities, though being elected as an independent in the 2018 polls.

Besides the Congress, he was also once part of the MNF. He had floated his own party, the Zoram Nationalist Party, and was also instrumental in the formation of the ZPM.

Meanwhile, ZPM working president K Sapdanga said it will stake claim to form the government after holding a consultative meeting of newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders on Tuesday.

“A meeting of newly elected MLAs and Val Upa Council, the decision-making body of the party, will be held most likely on Tuesday to decide on claiming stake to form the government in Mizoram,” Sapdanga told PTI.

ZPM has emerged winners in Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-I, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl North-III, Aizawl East I, Aizawl East II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-II, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champai South, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Lawngtlai East and Serchhip seats.

The MNF won in Hachhek, Mamik, Tuirial, Dampa, Serlui, Tuivawl, East Tuipui, West Tuipui, Thorang and Tuichawng seats and was leading in one.

Counting of votes, which began at 8 am, was being held in 13 centres. Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.

More than 4,000 personnel were involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

#BJP #Congress #Mizoram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

2
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

3
India

Mizoram Election Results: Zoram People's Movement gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

4
Trending

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

5
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

6
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

7
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

8
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

10
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pounds Chennai, nearby districts; hits rail and air services

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded

Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur

Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Hyderabad

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...

Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Punjab MP was suspended on August 11


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally