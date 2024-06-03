Mob attacks Raveena Tandon over ‘rash driving’; cops give her clean chit

PTI

Mumbai, June 2

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai amid rash driving claims against the driver, the police said on Sunday.

A viral video shows a group of locals accusing Raveena and her driver of hitting three women.

The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra on Saturday night, the police said. While no FIR had been registered, a station diary entry had been made at the Khar police station, an officer said. There was no word yet from Raveena on the incident.

Her driver allegedly hit three persons with the vehicle, following which the mob became angry and it led to an altercation, the officer said. However, the police later found that her car had not collided with anyone.

CCTV footage from the vicinity of the building, where the incident occurred, showed that women were in close proximity to the actor’s car, but were not struck by it, it said.

After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the mob, she was allegedly pushed and hit, the police officer said. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying: “Please, don’t hit me”.

In the video, a man is heard saying that Raveena’s driver hit his mother, and when questioned, started assaulting her. Alleging that the actress was inebriated, the man said that when she stepped out of the vehicle, she started assaulting the woman.

The man in the video said the incident happened when he was walking with his mother, sister and niece near Raveena’s house.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Raveena Tandon