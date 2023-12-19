Mockery of democracy: Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

The Opposition on Monday tore into the government after 92 MPs were suspended from Parliament. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the BJP was afraid and the suspension of Opposition members was suppression of the voice of the people, describing the action a “mockery of democracy”.

Norms flouted All democratic norms are being thrown into a dustbin by an autocratic Modi govt. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress It’s unacceptable Such dictatorship will not work, the country will not accept it. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Talking to reporters here, she said they could suspend all members of the Opposition from Parliament and then do a “mockery of democracy”.

“Why did they suspend so many MPs? Do you think they won two states so they became so arrogant?” said Banerjee.

“The House is supreme. If they (BJP) have majority of members, why are they so afraid? They are passing all Bills by voice vote. They suspend all the members, how can they raise their voice,” said Banerjee, whose party is part of the opposition INDIA alliance that has the Congress, the DMK, the JD(U) and the RJD among its constituents.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said, “With an Opposition-less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate.All democratic norms are being thrown into a dustbin by an autocratic Modi govt”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister speaks on the issues. If we demand your statement, you suspend us from the House – this is not acceptable to anyone.”

