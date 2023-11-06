MoD approves maternity leave for women soldiers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today granted approval to rules for maternity, childcare and child adoption leave for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the armed forces on par with women officers. “With the rules, grant of such leave to all women in the military, whether an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable,” the Ministry of Defence said today.

The decision is in line with Rajnath’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the armed forces, irrespective of their ranks.

“This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner,” the MoD said.

The three services have made a shift with inclusion of women as soldiers, sailors and air warriors. With the recruitment of women Agniveers, the armed forces will be empowered with dedication and patriotism of women soldiers, sailors and air warriors to defend the land, sea and air frontiers of the country.

#Rajnath Singh