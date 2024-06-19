MoD asks UK for 9 Jaguars, spares to help maintain fleet

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 18

The Ministry of Defence has approached the UK for the transfer of nine Jaguar aircraft that are now no longer in service with the European country, along with a cache of spares, to make up for attrition in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF is seeking the airframes of Jaguars decommissioned by the Royal Air Force, along with 150 types of spare parts

In 1979, 40 aircraft were imported from the UK followed by licence manufacture of 150 jets by HAL. The IAF has about 115 Jaguars. Their serviceability is a cause for concern due to non-availability of spares

The Jaguars, which equip six squadrons, form a crucial element of the IAF’s deep penetration strike capability and tactical reconnaissance. Some of these aircraft have also been modified for the maritime role with anti-ship missiles.

The IAF is seeking the airframes of five single seater GR-1 version and four twin-seat T-2 variants decommissioned by the Royal Air Force, along with about 150 different types of spare parts, sources said. The sale and transfer of the airframes and spares would be facilitated by UK’s Defence Equipment Sales Authority and once the deal is finalised, these would be shipped to the Air Force Station, Ambala, where two Jaguar squadrons, No.5 ‘Tuskers’ and No.16 ‘Bulls’, are based.

Earlier, as an offset of the Rafale fighter jet deal, the IAF had received 31 decommissioned airframes along with a few engines and a large number of critically needed spares from France, which were moved to the Gorakhpur airbase, where two other squadrons are based. Jamnagar is the third operating base for these aircraft.

Most of the airframes would be used for cannibalisation so that optimum squadron serviceability can be maintained. Production of the Jaguar has long ceased and at present the IAF is its sole operator, with other users — France, the UK, Oman, Nigeria and Ecuador — having retired them.

In 1979, 40 aircraft were imported from the UK followed by licence manufacture of 150 aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. At present, the IAF has about 115 Jaguars in service, but according to reports their serviceability is a cause for concern due to obsolescence, non-availability of spares. Over the past decade, the IAF’s Jaguar fleet has been undergoing modernisation and upgradation to enhance its operational capability. With this, sources said the fleet is expected to remain in service for another 15 years.

A few years ago, the IAF began re-equipping the Jaguar with the DARIN-III advanced navigation and attack avionics suite, and earlier this year, initiated another project to re-equip the fleet with new generation close combat air-to-air missiles, transport platforms as well as cruise missiles and UAVs.

