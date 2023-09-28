MoD comes out with new rules on disability pension

Chandigarh, September 27
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued new rules for the grant of disability benefits to members of the armed forces, which have brought about significant changes in the definition of pension, eligibility criteria and quantum of compensation.
Titled ‘Entitlement Rules for Casualty Pension and Disability Compensation Awards to Armed Forces Personnel, 2023’, the rules were issued on September 21 and supersede all such previous entitlement rules.
The new rules redefine some terminology, the types of disabilities and diseases that are covered and the methods to assess and fix the percentage of disability. This will have financial implications.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...