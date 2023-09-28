MoD comes out with new rules on disability pension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued new rules for the grant of disability benefits to members of the armed forces, which have brought about significant changes in the definition of pension, eligibility criteria and quantum of compensation.

Titled ‘Entitlement Rules for Casualty Pension and Disability Compensation Awards to Armed Forces Personnel, 2023’, the rules were issued on September 21 and supersede all such previous entitlement rules.

The new rules redefine some terminology, the types of disabilities and diseases that are covered and the methods to assess and fix the percentage of disability. This will have financial implications.