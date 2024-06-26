MoD inks pact with pvt firm for mini satellites

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has inked a contract with SpacePixxel Technologies Private Limited to design and develop miniaturised satellites to be used by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

These satellites would be capable of carrying multiple payloads needed for surveillance and imagery.

The contract inked with SpacePixxel Technologies Private Limited is under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the flagship initiative of the MoD. This was the 350th contract under the iDEX.

